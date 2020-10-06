Waco-Based Neighborly Acquires ShelfGenie, 3rd acquisition of 2020

Waco, Tx- Waco based Neighborly,

Neighborly, the world’s largest franchisor of home service brands, today announced the acquisition of ShelfGenie, a custom glide-out shelving solutions franchise headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

ShelfGenie was founded in 2000 in Richmond, Virginia, under the original name of Shelf Conversions. Since its 2008 rebranding and adoption of the franchise business model, the company has since grown its network to more than 50 franchise locations spanning 275 territories across the United States and Canada.

This is the third acquisition by Neighborly in 2020.