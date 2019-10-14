Waco begins demolition of 25th Street Theatre

WACO, Texas – Monday marked the beginning of the demolition process for the 25th Street Theatre in Waco.

The local landmark has stood on the corner of 25th Street and Grim Avenue since victory for the Allied Forces was still fresh in the minds of Central Texans. The building served as a single-screen theatre from November 1945 until July 1982.

After shutting down as a theatre, the building reinvented itself as a nightclub, but was forced to close its doors in 1993. For years it went unused, and the City of Waco deemed the building unsafe for visitors in 2001.

17 years later, in April 2018, the city bought the property in order to demolish the old theatre and make it into Fire Station No. 6. The conversion process begins just days before the city will formally open Fire Station No. 5 on Bagby Avenue.

The new project on 25th Street was projected to cost the city just over $5 million.