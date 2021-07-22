Waco billboard exhibition features six Texas artists

WACO, Texas – Cultural Arts of Waco has launched its first outdoor art exhibition, with six billboards around Waco serving as gallery walls.

During COVID-19 restrictions, the organization behind the Waco Cultural Arts Fest and Art on Elm looked for more ways to bring art to the public. Following their socially distanced 17th Annual Festival in 2020, they gave out Art-to-Go activity bags free to school-age children. Now, the Outdoor Art Show is another way to give Waco art to enjoy ahead of this year’s festival.

This project was funded in part with grants from Texas Commission on the Arts and Creative Waco. It is up through September 26, and gives money and exposure to both established and up-and-coming artists. Members of the organization also hope Wacoans will put money into local businesses on the route.



Cultural Arts of Waco encourages everyone to plan to see the art billboards over the next ten weeks. The

less than 30-minute route starts near Barnes and Noble and follows Lake Air, Bosque, 26th & 15th Streets, and Franklin Avenue, but you can start and end anywhere along the route posted on their website and Facebook pages.

About the artists:

Samantha Raleigh is a contemporary artist in the Fort Worth area specializing in lens-based media,

painting, and design. Samantha received her BFA in Studio Art with a concentration in Photography from

Baylor University. Her art weaves together personal experiences and visceral abstraction, telling

relatable stories of struggle and growth, encouraging introspection and change.

Chesley Smith was born in Central Texas in 1945. He is a life-long artist currently focused on collage and

abstract expressionism. His substantial body of work includes painting, sculpture, pencil, and pen and

ink. He graduated from university with a Bachelors’ degree in Art Education and later earned a Masters

degree while teaching at Paul Quinn College in Waco. During his twenty-year tenure at Paul Quinn

College, Chesley traveled extensively, exhibiting his work nationally and internationally.

Fred Gardner is a native Texan, and an actor turned artist. On his birthday, February 24, 1992, Fred

began to sketch pictures, cut them out of wood, paint them in vivid colors, mount them, and display

them. Fred is an accomplished Scroll Saw and Airbrush Artist. His technique combines two art forms

which result in one-of-a-kind wall art. This rare and intensive format takes 13 steps to complete.

Kavitha Saminathan is a self-taught artist with no formal training or education in fine art. She spent

many years in Waco and has been a crowd favorite at Art on Elm. Her uniquely textured, abstract acrylic

paintings can be found in private collections all over the USA and internationally as well.

Cade Kegerreis graduated from Baylor University in 2017 with a degree in Studio Arts and has

become a full-time freelance artist. He enjoys many artistic mediums, including but not limited to

painting, drawing, photography, and videography—projects ranging from painting murals and

signage on buildings to filming music videos.

Rocio Ramirez & Al “Bato” Landoll work collaboratively in Waco. Al “Bato” is a blacklight artist. Rocio is

an international textile artist with a passion for natural dyes and natural fibers, and weaving techniques.

Rocio’s work with fiber and natural dyes has led to numerous workshops and exhibitions in the USA,

Mexico, South America, and Europe. She has also worked in film and several murals and installations

around Waco.

Source: Cultural Arts of Waco