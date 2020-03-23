Waco Brewery Creates Drive Thru Service After Governor’s Orders

WACO, Texas. Filled with music and large crowds, on weekends, the Brotherwell Brewery is usually the place to be.

However, this Sunday, you can hear a pin drop as the taproom’s deserted and chairs are flipped over the table.

This comes after Governor Greg Abbott temporarily halted dine in business at bars and restaurants.

“Number one, every person in texas shall avoid social gatherings in groups of more than 10,” the Governor said earlier this week in a press conference.

The news has negatively affected this brewery.

“We have been in 30 or 40 bars in Mclennan County and all of those order stopped overnight,” says Owner, David Stoneking.

Since “To-go” or curbside order are allowed, Stoneking organized a makeshift drive thru using tents.

“It’s our lifeline its the only way that we have,” he adds.

Since the ban on dine-in customers, the brewery has seen a huge drop in customers.

“Where we normally see 400 people in a week. We are now seeing them 2 at a time,” Stoneking says.

Stoneking says the brewery is not laying off or firing any employees at this time. However, the future is unknown.