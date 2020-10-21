Waco bus rapid transit project enters engineering, environmental review process

WACO, Texas – Over the course of the next several months, Waco Transit System (WTS) and its consultant team will conduct an environmental review pursuant to the National Environmental Policy Act and develop preliminary engineering design plans for the City of Waco’s first Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) corridor.

WTS is developing a 13-mile BRT corridor to provide buses every 15 minutes during peak service hours – including extended service hours to 10:00 p.m. and service on Sundays to offer safe, reliable and efficient transit service.

The route is oriented in a northeast-southwest direction and will serve industrial and commercial employment centers, the Central Business District, as well as important retail centers for residents and visitors. It also connects Waco with the adjacent cities of Woodway, Beverly Hills, Bellmead and Lacy-Lakeview.

In 2018, following the completion of a two-year feasibility study that evaluated the transportation system, travel demand patterns, existing and future land use and input received from the public, Waco Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), City of Waco and WTS selected and approved a BRT route featuring 14 station locations.

This project has garnered extensive community support – and to build further upon this momentum, WTS and the Waco MPO look forward to continuing to engage the community throughout the next phase of development.

To help re-engage the community with the BRT project, WTS – with the support of the Waco MPO – is hosting a virtual public open house featuring updated project information available in English and Spanish, and an interactive route and station location map. The virtual public open house will remain open through November 3 and can be accessed online at WacoBRTopenhouse.net.

A new BRT project phone line featuring prerecorded messages with a voicemail option for submitting questions and comments is also available. The project phone line number is 844-922-6278 (844-WAC-OBRT).

In the coming months, community members will have an opportunity to review and comment on various BRT corridor amenities and design features – including the station locations and proposed operations scenarios.

To sign-up to receive project-related notices, please email the project at WacoBRT@gmail.com.

For more information about the Waco BRT project, you can visit waco-texas.com/transit/BRT.

Source: City of Waco