Waco Bus Rapid Transit Project nearing completion

WACO, Texas – The Waco Transit System (WTS) has announced it is set to complete the preliminary engineering and environmental review process for the proposed 13-mile bus rapid transit (BRT) project.

Completing this process further advances the development of Waco’s first BRT project to provide safe, reliable and efficient transit service.

Over the last ten months, WTS and its consultant have been refining the BRT station design and conducting evaluations to confirm the location for 14 proposed BRT stations. As part of this process, WTS continues to seek public input to help inform the project.

Community members are invited to participate in a live virtual public meeting Thursday at 6:00 p.m. to learn about the BRT project and share feedback. During this live virtual public meeting, the project team will present the final recommendations for the station locations, provide an update on the station design and share details about next steps for the proposed BRT project.

In light of restrictions on public gatherings, this meeting is being offered online and via phone, rather than in-person. Those interested may participate by phone or online. You can visit WacoBRTopenhouse.net to access the online link and/or phone ID.

The information to be presented during this live virtual meeting, plus a recording of the meeting, will be made available online at WacoBRTopenhouse.net.

Community members interested in providing feedback to help inform the BRT project are encouraged to call the project comment line at 844-922-6278, email the project at WacoBRT@gmail.com, and/or complete the online feedback form available at wacobrtopenhouse.net/feedback. The public comment period for this phase of this project will close on Friday, July 2.

