Waco call center looks to help former employees of EMSI

Empereon Constar is reaching out to EMSI employees who were let go when the company unceremoniously shut down July 3rd.

The company saw the report on FOX44news.com and reached out to let us know about upcoming hiring plans.

Empereon Constar says it will start the process of hiring 150 people for its call center on July 13th. These positions will be for tele-sales representatives. The hiring process will continue through the month of July.

If you would like to apply or have further questions, contact James Daniels at (254)655-5300, ext. 1815 or email him at james.daniels@empereon.com

Emergency Management Services, Inc. posted this message on its website Friday, blaming COVID-19 for the shutdown: