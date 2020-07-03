Waco call center unexpectedly closes, many lose jobs

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

(file/MGN photo)

WACO, Texas – Due to COVID-19, a Waco call center has laid off its entire workforce ahead of the Fourth of July weekend.

The following message has been posted to the Emergency Management Services, Inc. website:

“COVID-19 has disrupted families, communities and businesses in our country and around the world. EMSI has become a casualty of these unprecedented times, as the pandemic has severely depressed service volumes. As a result, all company operations ceased on Friday, July 3, 2020.”

– Emergency Management Services, Inc.

Employees reportedly learned this news through a company email.

Source: Emergency Management Services, Inc.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert when weather strikes

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected

KWKT FOX 44