Waco call center unexpectedly closes, many lose jobs

WACO, Texas – Due to COVID-19, a Waco call center has laid off its entire workforce ahead of the Fourth of July weekend.

The following message has been posted to the Emergency Management Services, Inc. website:

“COVID-19 has disrupted families, communities and businesses in our country and around the world. EMSI has become a casualty of these unprecedented times, as the pandemic has severely depressed service volumes. As a result, all company operations ceased on Friday, July 3, 2020.” – Emergency Management Services, Inc.

Employees reportedly learned this news through a company email.

Source: Emergency Management Services, Inc.