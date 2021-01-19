Waco car dealership and customers robbed

Waco police report three armed men robbed both the business and customers present at Richard Karr Motors at 900 West Loop 340 shortly before 7:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Police spokesman Garen Bynum said they got the call at 6:48 a.m. and said three armed men wearing masks had entered the business, displayed weapons and robbed the dealership and also took items including purses, wallets and cell phones from customers.

The three then left in a white pickup described as having no tailgate going west on the Loop 340 access road.

A vehicle believed to have been used in the getaway was found crashed a short time later with the suspects believed to have fled on foot.