Waco Celebrates Juneteenth with Parade

Waco, TX- The City of Waco celebrated Juneteenth, and its new status as a federal holiday, with a parade.

The annual parade, organized by the Central Texas African-American Chamber of Commerce, comes after President Biden signed The Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law, marking June 19th as a federal holiday. Many local organizations participated in the parade, among them many of Waco’s local black business’s . Waco Mayor Dillon Meek also issued a official proclamation on behalf of the city.

The parade route went from Heritage Square down Elm Street to the site of the old Paul Quinn College.