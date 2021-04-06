Waco celebrates the Baylor Men’s Basketball Team’s Championship

Baylor players and coaches celebrate after the championship game against Gonzaga in the men’s Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Baylor won 86-70. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Baylor University announced Tuesday there will be a parade for the Men’s Basketball team on April 13th.

The parade for the NCAA Champions will be start at 6 p.m. at 14th and Austin Avenue in Waco and end at Waco City Hall, which is on South 3rd St.

Members of the team, the coaches, university administrators, invited guests, and local city officials will take part.

After the parade, there will be a ceremony outside of City Hall to honor the Bears for their win over Gonzaga.

Baylor University is asking everyone who plans to attend to practice healthy habits and follow local city mask requirements.

FOX44 will cover the parade both on air and online.