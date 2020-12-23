Waco Center for Youth gets vaccine

FILE – Registered nurse Allison Miller administers one of the first Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccinations at UW Medicine Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in Seattle. Several states have been told to expect far fewer doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in its second week of distribution, but the reason remains a mystery as the company said Thursday, Dec. 17, that its production expectations remain unchanged.(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

The Waco Center for Youth reports they were set to receive their first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday and a spokesman said they would be vaccinating staff as soon as possible.

The center, which is part of Texas Health and Human Services, will be offering the vaccine, manufactured by Moderna, to all staff who want it.

A statement stated that this would increase the center’s ability to protect the health and safety of residences in their care while continuing to respond to the pandemic.

There are about 193 staff members who work on the campus.

Due to the pandemic, non-essential visitors are not allowed on the campus.