Waco Chick-fil-A employee tests positive for COVID-19

WACO, Texas – An employee of the Chick-fil-A location in Waco’s Richland Mall has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Franchise Operator Jake Roye posted a statement on social media Wednesday night saying he has decided to temporarily close the Richland Mall restaurant after learning someone on his team had a confirmed COVID-19 (coronavirus) diagnosis.

Roye says the store is working with the Waco-McLennan County Health District, as well as disinfecting and deep cleaning the restaurant in accordance with public health guidelines.

A re-opening date will be determined following clearance from local health authorities.

Source: Chick-fil-A Franklin Avenue