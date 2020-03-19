Closings
There are currently 34 active closings. Click for more details.
LIVE NOW /
Watch KWKT-TV FOX 44 News at 9:00 PM

Waco Chick-fil-A employee tests positive for COVID-19

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WACO, Texas – An employee of the Chick-fil-A location in Waco’s Richland Mall has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Franchise Operator Jake Roye posted a statement on social media Wednesday night saying he has decided to temporarily close the Richland Mall restaurant after learning someone on his team had a confirmed COVID-19 (coronavirus) diagnosis.

Roye says the store is working with the Waco-McLennan County Health District, as well as disinfecting and deep cleaning the restaurant in accordance with public health guidelines.

A re-opening date will be determined following clearance from local health authorities.

Source: Chick-fil-A Franklin Avenue

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert when weather strikes

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected

               
KWKT FOX 44