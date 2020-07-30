Waco church honors civil rights leader John Lewis

WACO, Texas – The St. Alban’s Episcopal Church in Waco honored late civil rights leader John Lewis with a symbolic bell ringing.

The bells rang at 10:00 a.m. Thursday to coincide with Lewis’ funeral. 80 bells rang out – each one to celebrate his life.

Neighbors stopped in front the church and took a moment to reflect. Churchgoers say as small as this may be – it’s important.

“Just to envelop the community with a sound that gives them something to reflect on that reminds them of special people and special events,” says church member Florence Scattergood.

Other churches across the country also rang bells to honor Lewis’ life.