WACO, Texas – The Waco City Council has unanimously denied the request for a proposed immigrant facility.

The organization trying to bring this facility to Waco requested a 60-day continuance from the Council. This was denied, as well.

Dozens spoke out in opposition during the public hearing Tuesday night – stating security concerns, as well as the well-being of the children who would be staying there.

