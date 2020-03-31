Waco City Council extends shelter in place and postpones election

In a unanimous vote, the Waco City Council decided to extend the city’s disaster declaration to April 21st.

It was originally issued on Tuesday, March 17th. It includes a shelter in place order that Mayor Kyle Deaver announced on March 16th.

Mayor Deaver says he spoke with health officials and County Commissioners before bringing up the discussion.

The council also voted to push the May 2nd election to November 3rd. Mayor Deaver says he will request from Gov. Greg Abbott permission to hold the election in July, but there is no guarantee that will happen.