Waco City Council & McLennan County Commissioners extend disaster declaration

The Waco City Council voted Tuesday afternoon to continue the Local Disaster Declaration until April 30th.

The unanimous vote followed a similar decision from the McLennan County Commissioners Court Tuesday morning.

The vote extends the declaration first put into place on March 17th.

During a vote at the beginning of the month, the McLennan County Commissioners Court also modified sick leave policies for its employees. They added people who are ages 65 and older, people with respiratory symptoms, people diagnosed with COPD, and others who have been determined to have a weak immune system.

The court also gave its department heads permission to buy laptops for employees to work from home.