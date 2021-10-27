Waco City Council selects District Two representative

WACO, Texas – At a special meeting of the Waco City Council held Wednesday, six candidates interviewed to fill the vacant City Council District Two position.

Following deliberations, the Council unanimously selected Alice Rodriguez to fill the position.

Rodriguez will serve on the City Council until a special election is held on May 7. The special election will be concurrently held with the general election to elect a representative for Waco City Council District Two.

Rodriguez is the Executive Director of the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) Council #273, and brings previous Council experience of a combined 24 years to the District Two seat. She will be officially sworn in at the City Council meeting on November 2.

