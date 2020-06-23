Waco City Council selects new District IV Councilmember

WACO, Texas – During a lengthy video-conference interview process with eight citizens of Waco’s City Council District IV, who sought to fill the unexpired term of Dillon Meek, the Council unanimously selected Darius Lamont Ewing for the position.

Ewing will serve on the City Council until the November 3rd election, at which time he will need to run to be elected to serve until the next City General Election on May 8, 2021.

Darius is a Baylor University graduate and Portfolio Manager and Owner Representative for Rydell Real Estate and Rydell Capital.

When asked about the appointment, Darius said, “It is an honor to have the appointment, and I am really excited to serve on the Council and bring a new perspective and also learn from the experiences of those currently serving. I really want City Government to be accessible to young professionals and create buy in to the City of Waco through civic involvement.”

Ewing will be official sworn in at the July 7th regular City Council meeting. Dillon Meek, who had to resign his District IV position because he moved out of the district, will continue to serve until July 7th.

Source: City of Waco