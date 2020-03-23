Waco City Council to host special meeting

WACO, Texas – The Waco City Council will conduct a special called meeting on Tuesday morning.

In accordance with social distancing guidelines, the City Council Chamber will not be open to the public, but the meeting will be telecast live on WCCC-TV (cable channel 10) and streamed live at www.wccc.tv. There will be an opportunity for public comments on agenda items.

Mayor Kyle Deaver will be present at the 3rd Floor Conference Room of City Hall for the meeting, but all other councilmembers will attend virtually. You can view the agenda online at www.waco-texas.com and click on “Agendas” at the top of the home page.

For this meeting, members of the public wanting to speak to the Council on a listed agenda item must sign up through the online speaker card system. The public comment period for all agenda items will at the start of the meeting, before the agenda items are called.

Members of the public who signed up to speak will be required to provide a valid phone number so they can be called at the appropriate time during the meeting to make their comments over the phone. Speakers will have three minutes to voice their opinions and concerns.

Members of the public who only want to provide written comments can express their concerns online by submitting a comment card through the electronic speaker card system.

Members of the public can also email citysecretary@wacotx.gov or call 254-750-5750 for staff assistance in signing up. All requests to speak or provide comments must be submitted by 8:00 a.m. on the day of the meeting.

