Waco city manager announces hiring of new assistant city manager

WACO, Texas – Waco City Manager Bradley Ford has announced the hiring of Lisa Blackmon to serve as Assistant City Manager.

Blackmon currently serves as Acting City Manager in Manteca, California. She will be relocating to Texas along with her family, husband Michael and two sons, and is anticipated to start in this role by mid-June.

The management team was intentional about finding someone with the experience to lead the City’s organization-wide efforts on outstanding customer experience and customer service. Blackmon stood out to the Waco team based on her years of experience managing customer service-driven businesses, such as wineries and high-end restaurants in the Napa Valley. She transitioned to municipal work in 2011, and has worked for the City of Napa and City of Manteca. Blackmon has served in a variety of local government roles, such as Assistant City Manager, Deputy Director of Emergency Services, Director of Legislative Services, and Deputy City Clerk/Assistant Public Information Officer.

Blackmon says, “I learned about this position on a trip to visit family in Waco, and I really fell in love with the City and all it has to offer. There are so many great things happening in Waco, and I am looking forward to joining the team and driving forward customer service and overall local and visitor experiences within the City.”

The City of Waco organization is excited to welcome Lisa to Waco. She will oversee the City’s tourism and quality of life focused departments: Parks and Recreation, the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, Waco Regional Airport, the Waco Convention Center and Visitors Bureau, and Cameron Park Zoo.

Source: City of Waco