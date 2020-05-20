Waco city manager announces his retirement

After 44 years with the City of Waco, City Manager Wiley Stem has announced he will be retiring.

He began his career at the City of Waco in 1976 and has served in the positions of: Management Analyst, Assistant Director of Public Works, Water/Wastewater Supervisor, and Director of Water Distribution and Wastewater Divisions.

In 1999, he assumed the role of Assistant City Manager; he was appointed to Deputy City Manager in 2015 and City Manager in March of 2018.

In his letter to the Mayor and Council Stem said, “It was a great honor when the City Council selected me to become Waco’s City Manager. I knew from experience I would have the opportunity to work with and lead some of the finest and most dedicated public servants in the nation and would be working with a City Council that puts the best interests of our community first. After 44 gratifying years at the city, it is time for me to begin a new chapter in my life called retirement. My time here has been a wonderful journey and I hope to have made a meaningful contribution to making Waco a better place for all who live, work, visit and study here.”

“The people, projects, experiences, mentors, and faithful friends will never be forgotten. My love and appreciation for public service will always be with me and I will be able to recall a thousand moments that will make me proud, make me laugh and smile”, Stem said. “It has been my honor to be a part of this family that unselfishly works for the betterment of our city and community every day.”

His last day with the City of Waco as City Manager will be at a date to be determined in July or August.

A reception to honor Stem’s distinguished service to the City of Waco will be scheduled sometime in the future.

The City Council will hold a Special Meeting on Saturday morning, May 23, 2020 at 9am to discuss the position, interview Deputy City Manager Bradley Ford and have a resolution on the agenda to consider hiring him to fill the position of City Manager upon Stem’s retirement.

###