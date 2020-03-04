Waco City Manager announces his selection for the new Fire Chief

Waco City Manager Wiley Stem has made his pick for Waco Fire Chief. Stem announced Wednesday morning that he wants Gregory Summers for the job.

Now the Waco City Council will be asked to confirm the appointment.

Summers has over 34 years of fire service experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Emergency Management from Arkansas Tech University and an Associate of Applied Science degree in Fire Science from Black River Technical College.

Summers is the former fire chief in Little Rock, Arkansas where he was chief for nine years. With Summers at the helm, the department earned a Class 1 Insurance Services Office (ISO) rating and received international accreditation through the Center for Public Safety Excellence.

Strategic Government Resources conducted a nationwide search for Waco to fill the fire chief position. The group found 46 applicants and whittled it down to two finalists.