Waco city manager recommending veteran Houston Assistant Chief Sheryl Victorian as next police chief

WACO, Texas – City Manager Bradley Ford has announced he is recommending Sheryl Victorian to be the city’s next Chief of Police.

Victorian served for 27 years in the Houston Police Department, rising to the rank of Assistant Chief. The recommendation goes to the City Council on Tuesday, February 16. If approved, Victorian will be Waco’s first female and first Black police chief.

Victorian was one of four finalists for the position. The interview process included input from the city staff as well as community shareholder panels.

Victorian earned a doctorate degree in Administration of Justice from Texas Southern University and holds a master’s degree in Criminal Justice from The University of Houston and a bachelor’s degree in Public Affairs, also from Texas Southern University.

She began her law enforcement career as a police cadet in Houston in 1993. As she rose through the ranks of the department, Victorian served in or supervised virtually every major unit giving her a wide range of experience and expertise including extensive work undercover.

Victorian is a graduate of the FBI National Academy and numerous nationally recognized leadership programs. She holds a Texas Master Peace Officer’s license and has received numerous awards and commendations over her career with Houston PD.

If confirmed by the Waco City Council on February 16, Victorian will start as Waco chief in early March.

Source: City of Waco