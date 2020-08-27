Waco committing to developing affordable housing, helping small business

Workers toil on a multifamily dwelling Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Winter Park, Colo. The Commerce Department reported Tuesday, Aug. 18, construction of new U.S. homes surged 22.6% last month as homebuilders continued to bounce back from the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

The City of Waco is proposing what is being described as a ” substantial amendment” to how it allocates its federal Community Development Block Grant money in an aim to increasing access to affordable housing and helping small business.

The city has been taking comments on the plan that calls for both new construction and rehabilitation of “modest” and affordable homes for low and moderate income families.

Under the plan, the city would buy up properties to rehabilitate and develop new construction for sale to the public in association with the first time homebuyers program.

It would also develop lots or parcels of land in clusters to assist with infrastructure such as streets and drainage to help new neighborhoods to be created.

There is also a plan to assist small businesses with loans up to $10,000 for working capital such as payroll, rent and equipment at a reasonable interest rate.

There would also be a program to provide in-depth training to help new or current business owners learn about putting together business plans, the basics of running a business, using social media to grow a business and how to obtain various certifications.

There will be a public hearing on the plan September 1 that will be held virtually.