WACO, Texas – The Waco Family and Faith International Film Festival is hosting their second annual Community Barbeque and Back-to-School Picnic.

Free food and backpacks with school supplies will be given until supplies last.

The event will be at Dewey Park Recreation Center this Friday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

For more information, you can go to the website here.

Source: Waco Family and Faith International Film Festival