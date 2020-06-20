Waco Community Celebrates Juneteenth with Parade

Waco,Tx- The City of Waco came together this morning to celebrate Juneteenth , in a parade that almost didn’t happen because of COVID-19.

The parade, organized by the Cen-Tex African American Chamber Of Commerce, was attended by Waco PD , Waco Fire, local dignitaries, Baylor officials, and community members.

Organizers say that most years they would usually have around two months to plan the Juneteenth Parade, but due to doubts and concerns regarding the COVID-19 Pandemic, organizers were unsure whether they would be able to hold the parade in person.

After negotiating and creating guidelines for health and public safety with the City of Waco, they were given the go ahead to put on the parade.

Organizers say that they hope that the parade help to ” listen” and learn how they can help their community.