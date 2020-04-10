Waco community says goodbye to former middle school principal

WACO, Texas – Family and friends of 49-year-old Phillip Perry are saying their final goodbyes to the Waco Independent School District principal who died in March from COVID-19 complications.

Perry was McLennan County’s first COVID-19 fatality, and his death struck the community of Waco hard last week. He died shortly after we learned of his positive diagnosis.

Perry was a mentor to young men who attended G.W. Carver Middle School. He was a referee, a family man and a dear friend to many throughout Waco – who describe him as a man of humility,

compassion and great character.

People drove by, walked in and paid their respects at the memorial service Friday afternoon.

There will be a graveside service at the Oakwood Cemetery in Waco on Saturday morning. The address is 2124 S. 5th Street, and there will be a limit of ten people inside the tent.