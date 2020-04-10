1  of  2
Live Now
Gov. Abbott updates on COVID-19 in Texas Pres. Trump updates COVID-19 status
Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

Waco community says goodbye to former middle school principal

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WACO, Texas – Family and friends of 49-year-old Phillip Perry are saying their final goodbyes to the Waco Independent School District principal who died in March from COVID-19 complications.

Perry was McLennan County’s first COVID-19 fatality, and his death struck the community of Waco hard last week. He died shortly after we learned of his positive diagnosis.

Perry was a mentor to young men who attended G.W. Carver Middle School. He was a referee, a family man and a dear friend to many throughout Waco – who describe him as a man of humility,
compassion and great character.

People drove by, walked in and paid their respects at the memorial service Friday afternoon.

There will be a graveside service at the Oakwood Cemetery in Waco on Saturday morning. The address is 2124 S. 5th Street, and there will be a limit of ten people inside the tent.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

USA Coronavirus by County

COVID-19 State by state

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. The data collected is directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. We will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Stay Alert when weather strikes

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected

               
KWKT FOX 44