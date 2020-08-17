Waco Convention Center HVAC work begins

WACO, Texas- Starting August 16th, 3rd street from Washington to Austin Ave will be closed.

The parking lot behind the Convention Center and the large parking lot between 3rd and 4th and Washington and Austin will also be closed.

Five State Helicopters will perform pick and lift operations to place new HVAC equipment on the roof of the Convention Center Monday August 17th starting at 9AM, and will be staging the ongoing and offloading of units in the large Washington parking lot at 7AM in preparation.

The City’s Parks and Rec department will close the parking lots on Sunday the 16th to minimize any overnight parking, as the helicopter will be landing in this parking lot to defuel, prepare and inspect riggings, and refuel at the completion of operations.

The traffic department will close the section of 3rd street between the parking lot and Chisolm Hall on Sunday.

Access to City Hall will be limited to the Franklin Ave side of the building most of Monday.