Waco councilman announces run for mayor

WACO, Texas – Waco Councilman Dillon Meek has announced his candidacy for Mayor in the May 2020 election.

Meek has served as the City of Waco District IV Council Member since May 2015.

If elected, Meek will use his experience on council and in business to improve Waco through growing the local economy, advancing the Waco, quality of life, marketing Waco’s greatness, building local infrastructure, and offering excellent customer service.

Meek began his career in 2010 after he graduated Baylor Law School. He is the first to announce his campaign for mayor.