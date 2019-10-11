FOX 44 News: 5:30pm

LIVE NOW /
Watch KWKT-TV FOX 44 News at 5:30 PM

Waco councilman announces run for mayor

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WACO, Texas – Waco Councilman Dillon Meek has announced his candidacy for Mayor in the May 2020 election.

Meek has served as the City of Waco District IV Council Member since May 2015.

If elected, Meek will use his experience on council and in business to improve Waco through growing the local economy, advancing the Waco, quality of life, marketing Waco’s greatness, building local infrastructure, and offering excellent customer service.

Meek began his career in 2010 after he graduated Baylor Law School. He is the first to announce his campaign for mayor.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Enter to Win our Contests

More Contests
KWKT FOX 44

Stay Connected