Waco Cove making mural to welcome struggling teens

WACO, Texas: The Cove Nurturing Center for teenagers experiencing homelessness is looking for donations for an art project that would make their new facility a welcome one for struggling children.

According to their media relations coordinator Harold Brown, The Cove provides the essentials that most of us might take for granted.

“Students can come here and do the things you need to do on a regular basis that you don’t realize that you need to do: showering, eating, experiencing homelessness, that’s not guaranteed,” Brown said. “You don’t know where your next meal is gonna come from. You don’t know where you’re gonna shower, you don’t know how you’re gonna do your laundry.”

After moving facilities last month to one on Waco Drive, The Cove is looking to make the new place their own.

With a long gray wall by the entrance standing bare, they were inspired to make a mural. True to their message of helping their kids thrive, they are hiring some of their graduates to paint it.

“It’s more than just creating a mural on a wall,” Brown said. “Our students will have project management, they will work with time management, they will also be able to build their portfolio.”

They are calling the program an “art-prenticeship” and the mural will serve more than one purpose. While also providing character to the wall, it will also have a deeper meaning.

“When students finally reach out to us, when they finally say ‘enough is enough’ and they want to reach out to The Cove, when they walk in these doors, we want them to feel safe by seeing this mural,” Brown said. “That is the concept behind this mural project.”

The Cove believes the mural will make the nurturing center an even more inviting place than it already is, since their work is far from done.

“Experiencing homelessness is not something you can solve within a day, it’s not something you can solve within a year,” Brown said. “There is always gonna be a need for students that are experiencing homelessness.”

Donations are accepted through their website, through the mail to P.O. Box 1956, Waco, Texas, 76703, or by texting “cove” to 254-221-7200.