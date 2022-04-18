GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. / WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Dollar General is excited to announce it recently remodeled and updated its store at 10208 China Spring Road in Waco to its DG Market format.

This new store format plans to provide area residents with an updated layout and new offerings – including an expanded selection of meats, fruits and vegetables – as well as the same categories, brands and products Dollar General carries.

“We are excited to provide Waco residents with our new DG Market format and look forward to welcoming customers to our recently-remodeled location,” said Matthew Simonsen, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development. “The new DG Market format aims to provide the Waco community with an updated design and closer access to fresh foods and a convenient location to purchase the items they want and need at everyday low prices. We hope our customers will enjoy the new store.”

