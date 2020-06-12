Waco Downtown Farmers Market welcoming back pets, families

WACO, Texas – The Waco Downtown Farmers Market will be up and running on Saturday.
They will be welcoming back pets and families, but encouraging visitors to still practice social distancing and to make trips as quick and efficient as possible. Sampling of certain products will be available, but with new guidelines.
Vendors at Saturday’s market will include:
Alba’s Pupusas: pupusas
Audrey’s Pawstries: dog treats
ATX Jerky: jerky and pickles
Birdsong Lavender: lavender, body care
Bonnet Farms: seasonal produce, jams
Brazos Valley Cheese: cheese and Homestead Gristmill mixes
Callie’s Blossom: flowering baskets of kalanchoes, begonias, chrysanthemums
Cedar Creek: peanut butter and grilled peanut butter sandwiches
Chapultepec Farm: chicken, eggs
Chef Flaco’s Salsa: salsa, queso
Dairy Meadow Soaps: goat milk soaps
Gardner’s Gardens: succulents and houseplants
Happy Stuff: salves, soaps, roller oils
Homestead Bakery: bread, cinnamon rolls, bakery items
Johnson’s Backyard Garden: produce
Kay’s Cacti: cacti, succulents, and houseplants
Lee-Lynn’s Farm and Ranch: eggs
Lightsey Farm: peaches, seasonal produce
Luna Juice: juice
Mama D’s: pickles and jams
Mill-King Market & Creamery: milk, half and half, yogurt, cream
Muchos Tacos: taco plates and elotes
Oh My Juice: juice
Passion Gardens: seasonal produce, herbal teas, pickles, jams, quick breads
Quesadilla Factory: quesadillas
Rancho Martinez Tamales: frozen and to-go tamales
Richardson Farms: beef, pork, eggs, honey
Rocking RD Cattle Co: beef, pork, lamb, buffalo
Round Rock Honey: honey
TLC Soaps: goat milk soaps, lotion, woodwick candles
Valley Mills Vineyards: wine
Waco Cha: bubble tea
Waco Waffle Company: waffle-themed meals
World Hunger Relief: seasonal produce, chicken, pork, beef, eggs
Produce: Arugula, beets, blackberries, bok choi, cabbage, carrots, cauliflower, collard greens, sweet corn, eggplant, garlic, kale, lettuce and salad mixes, mustard greens, okra, onions (full size and green), parsnips, peppers (sweet and hot), peaches, potatoes, radishes, spinach, sweet potatoes, Swiss chard, tomatoes (green and red), turnips, turnip greens.
Herbs: Basil, lavender, mint, oregano, rosemary, sage, tarragon, thyme.
In an effort to increase food access, provide a safe market experience, and encourage social distancing, a number of vendors are providing pre-orders, pickups, and deliveries for their products. You can visit wacodowntownfarmersmarket.org for more details.
Source: Waco Downtown Farmers Market