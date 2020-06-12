Waco Downtown Farmers Market welcoming back pets, families

WACO, Texas – The Waco Downtown Farmers Market will be up and running on Saturday.

They will be welcoming back pets and families, but encouraging visitors to still practice social distancing and to make trips as quick and efficient as possible. Sampling of certain products will be available, but with new guidelines.

Vendors at Saturday’s market will include:

Alba’s Pupusas: pupusas

Audrey’s Pawstries: dog treats

ATX Jerky: jerky and pickles

Birdsong Lavender: lavender, body care

Bonnet Farms: seasonal produce, jams

Brazos Valley Cheese: cheese and Homestead Gristmill mixes

Callie’s Blossom: flowering baskets of kalanchoes, begonias, chrysanthemums

Cedar Creek: peanut butter and grilled peanut butter sandwiches

Chapultepec Farm: chicken, eggs

Chef Flaco’s Salsa: salsa, queso

Dairy Meadow Soaps: goat milk soaps

Gardner’s Gardens: succulents and houseplants

Happy Stuff: salves, soaps, roller oils

Homestead Bakery: bread, cinnamon rolls, bakery items

Johnson’s Backyard Garden: produce

Kay’s Cacti: cacti, succulents, and houseplants

Lee-Lynn’s Farm and Ranch: eggs

Lightsey Farm: peaches, seasonal produce

Luna Juice: juice

Mama D’s: pickles and jams

Mill-King Market & Creamery: milk, half and half, yogurt, cream

Muchos Tacos: taco plates and elotes

Oh My Juice: juice

Passion Gardens: seasonal produce, herbal teas, pickles, jams, quick breads

Quesadilla Factory: quesadillas

Rancho Martinez Tamales: frozen and to-go tamales

Richardson Farms: beef, pork, eggs, honey

Rocking RD Cattle Co: beef, pork, lamb, buffalo

Round Rock Honey: honey

TLC Soaps: goat milk soaps, lotion, woodwick candles

Valley Mills Vineyards: wine

Waco Cha: bubble tea

Waco Waffle Company: waffle-themed meals

World Hunger Relief: seasonal produce, chicken, pork, beef, eggs

Produce: Arugula, beets, blackberries, bok choi, cabbage, carrots, cauliflower, collard greens, sweet corn, eggplant, garlic, kale, lettuce and salad mixes, mustard greens, okra, onions (full size and green), parsnips, peppers (sweet and hot), peaches, potatoes, radishes, spinach, sweet potatoes, Swiss chard, tomatoes (green and red), turnips, turnip greens.

Herbs: Basil, lavender, mint, oregano, rosemary, sage, tarragon, thyme.

In an effort to increase food access, provide a safe market experience, and encourage social distancing, a number of vendors are providing pre-orders, pickups, and deliveries for their products. You can visit wacodowntownfarmersmarket.org for more details.

Source: Waco Downtown Farmers Market