Waco Dunkin’ Donuts franchisee sprinkles joy to local hospitals

WACO, Texas – From the start of the pandemic, Dunkin’ franchisees – all of whom are independent businesspeople in their communities – have supported the heroes on the front line of the coronavirus (COVID-19) response, serving those who serve and those in need during these unprecedented times.

To help keep the front line heroes running, local Dunkin’ franchisee Mark Nelson delivered 47 Boxes of Joe (470 cups of coffee) and 58 dozen Dunkin’ donuts (696 donuts) to the following hospitals and extended care facilities:

• AdventHealth Central Texas

• Ascension Providence Hospital

• The Atrium of Bellmead

• Goodall Witcher Hospital

• Hill Country Rehab and Nursing Center

• Jeffrey Place Healthcare Center

• Rosewood Rehabilitation and Nursing Center

• Sodalis Memory Care at Waco

Additionally, Dunkin’ launched an online gift card site, DunkinCoffeeBreak.com, offering guests in Waco and across the country the opportunity to send a Dunkin’ eGift Card as a small token of appreciation to thank a doctor, nurse, first responder, teacher, grocery clerk, postal worker, neighbor or any hero in their life. For every card purchased here, Dunkin’ will donate $1, and even up to $100,000, to the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation emergency funds – specifically for nonprofits helping families affected by coronavirus (COVID-19).

As the coronavirus health crisis continues to disrupt daily routines, Dunkin’ of Waco is finding new ways to make it easier for the community to keep running on Dunkin’, even without leaving home. As part of a more than 1,300 store expansion with Grubhub this April, Dunkin’ Delivers service is now available at two Dunkin’ restaurants throughout the Waco area.

To place a Dunkin’ order for delivery, guests can simply open the Grubhub mobile app or website, select their favorite food and beverages, customize them just the way they like and then checkout. To avoid face-to-face interaction with their driver, guests will be defaulted to contact-free delivery at checkout. To place a Dunkin’ Delivers order in Waco, you can go here.

Source: Dunkin’ Donuts