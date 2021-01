Waco police searched a nearby neighborhood following a New Years’s Day robbery of local convenience store.

Police say the robber was waiting for the Easy Mart at 2128 Bosque to open shortly before 8:00 a.m., displayed a weapon and demanded the cash.

He escaped on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

The store clerk was not injured.

The description was a bit sketchy, only that it was a man wearing a black hoodie and a white mask.