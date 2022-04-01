WACO, Texas – The grand opening of Main Event in Waco on Friday brought quite the crowd – a crowd so big the line wrapped around the building.

Brian Ozols and his three kids camped out since 10:00 p.m Thursday to be first in line for a year of free laser tag. They slept in a tent overnight.

Brian says they stayed up until midnight playing ball and watching Disney +. This is the family’s first time camping out for a grand opening. Brian says the memories with his children are worth it – even if it means missing school.

“We thought that the memories were more important right now. We’re excited. They’ve had such a hard last couple of years, so this is going to be a time for us to celebrate together,” Brian says.

Main Event is open until midnight. For more information, you can visit the Waco location’s website.