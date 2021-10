WACO, Texas – A family of five is displaced after a house fire in Waco on Friday morning.

The Waco Fire Department received the call close to 10:00 a.m. Eight units arrived at Colonial Avenue.

The Fire Department says they were able to put out the fire in approximately ten minutes. They believe the fire started in the attic, and say it caused severe damage to one of the rooms.

One person was home at the time and escaped. There are no reported injures.