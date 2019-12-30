Waco Family Mourns Death of Son After Car Crash

WACO, Texas. On Sunday, friends and family gathered to pay their respects for 17-year-old, Mauricio Rios.

“I still can’t believe that he is gone, I can’t,” says Mother, Lisa Floyd.

On Friday, Waco Police say the teenager was driving a 2009 Ford SUV when he slammed into a tree on the corner of North 33rd and Maple Avenue.

Officials say Rios was alone in the car and was believed to be speeding.

He was rushed to Hillcrest hospital where he died.

“I was just in hope that it was not him, maybe the I’d was wrong. I still don’t believe it,” says Aunt, Adrianna Rios.

The teen was a student at Waco High school. Friends say they’ll miss his joyful personality.

“The smiles that he would put on our faces in second period,” says one friend.

His mother says she’s uncertain for what lies ahead.

“I’m lost, I’m heartbroken. I’m in pain. I’m hurting,” cries Flores.

The funeral is set for Friday January 3rd at the Lake Shore Funeral Home.

