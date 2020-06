Waco, Tx- The Waco Downtown Farmers Market has fully reopened for the first time since the COVID-19 Pandemic started.

The Farmers Market had been operating in a limited capacity since March 19th, where precautions were taken to ensure the safety of the public and vendors, such as limiting the amount of visitors to the market.

The Market says that while they are glad to have more visitors again, they are encouraging everyone to continue practicing social distancing, and regular hand washing.