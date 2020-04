WACO, Texas – Every dog has its day.

Waco Fire Department crews were dispatched to Circle Point in Cameron Park Monday evening to rescue a dog stuck on a cliff. The Technical Rescue Team also responded to assist.

The department posted on Twitter at 8:30 p.m. that the dog was successfully plucked from the cliff and lowered to safety.

The department says the dog appeared to be uninjured and “training and teamwork pay off again.”

