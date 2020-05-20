Waco FD responds to overnight housefire

WACO, TX- A Waco police officer contacted Waco fire fighters just after midnight Wednesday saying she saw smoke coming from a home on the 2700 block on Herring Avenue.

A Waco PD officer went up to the front door to look inside and determined that home was vacant.

Fire fighters saw the blaze around the back door.

After the fire department did a search it was determined there were no injuries.

25% of the home was damaged after the fire broke through the roof.

The rest of the structure suffered extensive smoke damage.

First responders say the fire was contained within five minutes.