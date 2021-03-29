Waco fire and hazmat crews assist with Sunday train engine fire

Waco fire and hazmat units were sent to assist Valley Mills fire units on a fire on a railroad engine up near Valley Mills Sunday afternoon.

A spokesman for Burlington Northern Santa Fe confirmed one of their engines suffered a fire about 3:00 p.m. Sunday off FM 317 near the Bosque and McLennan County line.

Valley Mills firefighters brought the fire under control, with the Waco units left mostly to contain runoff water and engine fluids by setting up four oil absorbent booms.

They reported the fuel tanks of the engine were not ruptured.

A BNSF spokesman said a mechanical team was dispatched to the scene and made repairs on site with the train able to continue on its way about three hours later.