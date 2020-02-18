Waco fire chief search narrowed down to two finalists

WACO, Texas – The search for the City of Waco’s next fire chief has been narrowed down to two finalists.

The first finalist is Gregory L. Summers, of Little Rock, Arkansas. Summers is a 34-year veteran of fire services, and was the Little Rock Fire Chief from 2009 to 2018.

The second finalist is Richard A. Potter, of Pueblo, Colorado. Potter is a 29-year veteran of fire services. Potter is the Deputy Chief of the Pueblo Fire Department, and was the Acting Fire Chief from 2016 to 2019.

This announcement follows the retirement of Waco Fire Chief Bobby Tatum, Jr. The City of Waco engaged the national search firm Strategic Government Resources (SGR) to find eligible candidates for the city to select its next chief. 46 well-qualified candidates previously applied.

City of Waco Public Information Officer Larry Holze tells FOX44 he took Summers and Potter on a private tour of Waco last Monday. Holze says more information will be announced on Tuesday morning.

Source: City of Waco