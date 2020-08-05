Waco fire crews quickly extinguish garage fire

Local News

WACO, Texas – Waco firefighters were dispatched to a garage fire on the 3500 block of North 21st Street on Tuesday evening.

First responders arrived to find a detached one-car garage fully engulfed in flames. The home where the fires happened has been vacant for the last month, according to officials.

No injuries were reported. Damages totaled about $5,000. The smoke from the fire could be seen from Martin Luther King Boulevard.

The cause of the fire is listed as undetermined, pending investigation.

