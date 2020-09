Waco, Tx- The Waco Fire Department is investigating an early morning structure fire that gutted a residential building.

At approximately 4:30 A.M , Waco FD responded to a report of a structure fire at 3617 South 3rd street.

When responders arrived, they found the structure fully engulfed in flames.

No one was home at the time. The fire caused the roof to collapse inward.

The cause of the fire is still unknown as of right now.