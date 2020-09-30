Waco Fire Department joins effort to reunite families with their pets

The Waco Fire Department is working with the Humane Society of Central Texas to find the owners of some lost pets.

The ‘Fire House to Your House’ program started Wednesday morning at Fire Station #5.

Firefighters will be scanning lost animals for microchips at their stations whenever they are not out responding to an emergency call.

The program allows people to bring a stray animal to a fire station to be scanned instead of taking it to a shelter.

All microchip scanners were sponsored and donated locally to the HSCTX by Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Edwards Associates.

In Waco, micro-chipping your pet is the law.

You can find a full list of the fire stations where animals can be scanned here.