Waco Fire Department launches Citizens Fire Academy

WACO, Texas – The Waco Fire Department has announced its inaugural Citizens Fire Academy.

The Academy will take place in the month of September, with graduation coinciding with Fire Prevention Week at the beginning of October. These courses will provide the residents of Waco with an interactive learning experience about the services provided by the men and women of the department, and will include lessons on increasing fire and life safety awareness. Participants will get to learn about the core job functions through classroom instruction, hands-on participation, and live demonstrations.

The application enrollment period is from August 2 – 30. Classes will be held every Thursday at 6:30 p.m. from September 9 through 30th at the Waco Fire Department’s Fire Training Facility – as part of the Emergency Services Education Center at 7601 Steinbeck Bend.

The Citizens Fire Academy is for McLennan County residents 18 years of age or older who are interested in learning more about how the Waco Fire Department is organized and conducts its operations. They will spend time learning about topics like:

· Waco’s hiring and training process

· Apparatus familiarization

· Hazardous materials

· Urban Search and Rescue (USAR)

· Fire tactics and strategies

· Life-saving CPR training

The Fire Prevention and Community Risk Reduction division will give an overview of its operations, as well.

The Citizens Fire Academy is limited to 25 participants, and those selected must complete a waiver of liability and release form before attending the first class. Background checks will be conducted on all applicants.

For more information, you can contact Fire Administration at (254) 750-1740 or register at: waco-texas.com/fire.

Source: City of Waco