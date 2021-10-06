Waco Fire Department launches EMS Bicycle Team

WACO, Texas – The Waco Fire Department is launching an EMS bicycle team to enhance and increase the capabilities of the Department’s Basic Life Support services.

The primary function of the team is to provide EMS services during special events within the city.

The Waco Fire Department has placed four Cannondale Trail Mountain Bikes into service. Each is equipped with life-saving trauma supplies – including automated external defibrillators (AED), oxygen and bandaging supplies.

Waco events typically draw very large crowds – such as the Ironman, Silobration, Fourth on the Brazos, Heart of Texas Fair & Rodeo, Baylor Football, and many others. As a result, ambulance access to patients is limited and requires difficult maneuvering – which can significantly increase response times.

The EMS Bicycle Team, on the other hand, will be able to access patients in hard-to-reach areas in an average of less than three minutes. Not only will teams be used for special events throughout the city, but will have the capability of deploying them in the Downtown Waco area on weekends and holidays during the summer months.

The Fire Department looks forward to the positive results of this implementation as it continues to improve upon its service delivery systems.

Source: Waco Fire Department