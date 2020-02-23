Waco Fire offers free CPR lessons

WACO, Texas: For the next three Saturday’s, Waco fire stations will teach citizens the art of hands-only CPR – free of charge.

The fire department thinks knowing this method could make a huge difference.

“With just compressions to keep the blood flowing, the chances of survival from a witnessed arrest with that immediate starting of compressions is significantly higher than without it,” Waco FD lieutenant Eric Riser said.

The department saw studies showing that people who didn’t know the breathing methods of CPR are likely to not intervene at all in an emergency. They say beginning compressions as soon as possible can be more important than finding a pulse or giving mouth to mouth.

They recommend pumping at 120 beats per minute, but there is an easy way to keep track of that.

“If you hum your favorite pop song in your head, that usually will be about 120 beats per minute,” Riser said.

More than a training exercise, it’s a way to for the fire department to connect with the community.

“If we have a good rapport with our citizens, it just gives us a much better relationship with them,” Riser said. “It makes our job so much easier when we know that if people we serve know we want to serve them.”

People looking to learn hands-only CPR can walk into Waco fire stations any of the next three Saturday’s from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.