WACO, Texas- The Waco Fire Department is on the scene of a hazmat situation.

Two units are on the scene of a 2 inch natural gas line break in the 3300 block of North 25th Street. The original call came in at 9:56 a.m.

Crews are blocking off 24th and 25th Streets.

Some residents nearby are being evacuated.

We will have more information when it becomes available.